Wests Tigers centre Taylan May is set to miss out on representing Samoa in this year's Pacific Championships, before a ball has even been kicked.\n\nWhile the 24-year-old was expected to be a star for the Samoan side this year, it has since been revealed that an unfortunate offseason injury has ruled him out of any more rugby league in 2025.\n\nAccording to the Daily Telegraph, May has suffered a torn quad; however, it wasn't during a training session.\n\n[caption id="attachment_224504" align="alignnone" width="2560"] SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 20: Taylan May of the Tigers is tackled during the round 20 NRL match between Wests Tigers and Gold Coast Titans at Leichhardt Oval, on July 20, 2025, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\n\nInstead, the star centre suffered the tear while playing with his kids at home.\n\nHe has since opted not to travel to New Zealand with the Samoan squad, prioritising his recovery as he looks to get his first preseason in with the Tigers.\n\nHis rehabilitation process is expected to be over a six-week period, which will see him transition seamlessly into the Tigers' first training sessions ahead of 2026.