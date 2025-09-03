The Wests Tigers are reportedly set to re-sign Taylan May on a multi-year deal.

The former Penrith outside back has made an exceptional comeback to the NRL this year after time out of the game owing to an off-field matter.

He originally only returned with the Wests Tigers on a train and trial deal in the middle of this season, but has since played six games for the joint-venture, being among the club's best players during that time.

The talented 24-year-old has now, according to News Corp, reportedly signed a three-year, $1.5-million deal with the Tigers until at least the end of the 2028 season.

The Tigers also have brother Terrell playing for them.

He has been one of the competition's form props since being a surprise departure during the pre-season from the Sydney Roosters.

The brothers have spoken at length about wanting to play alongside one another, with Tyrone, the other of the trio, currently based in England.

The re-signing of Taylan to the club likely means Terrell won't entertain looking elsewhere anytime soon, as Benji Marshall builds a squad capable of competing for the finals.

The Tigers showed significant improvement throughout 2025 in avoiding another wooden spoon despite losing future stars Lachlan Galvin and Tallyn Da Silva throughout the campaign, and should be a club in the mix for the top eight next season.

May has scored four tries in his six games for the Tigers, picking up where he left off at the Panthers between 2021 and 2024. During his time at the four-time premiers, he scored 17 tries in 30 games.

He has also played five Tests for Samoa.