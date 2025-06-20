Matthew Johns has made the bold claim of listing Queensland skipper Cameron Munster among the five greatest players to ever play in the State of Origin arena after he lifted the Maroons to victory over the NSW Blues in Game 2.

Handed the captaincy for the first time in his career for Game 2, Munster helped inspire the Maroons to victory and keep the series alive heading into Game 3 in Sydney as they attempt to reclaim the shield after losing the last two matches in 2024.

A mainstay of Queensland's halves, the five-eighth first debuted in 2017 and has gone on to feature on 20 occasions in the Origin arena, which has seen him win multiple series.

Continually praised for his skill and ability, Munster has since been named as one of the 'Top 5 State of Origin Players of All Time' by player-turned-pundit Matthew Johns alongside icons Cameron Smith and Wally Lewis.

Johns went on to further reveal that the remaining two spots in the top-five would go to either Andrew Johns, Bradley Clyde, Brett Kenny or Laurie Daley - all of whom had a tremendous impact for New South Wales.