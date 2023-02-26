The Cowboys have added another member to their Hall of Fame with former captain Matthew Scott becoming the newest inductee.

Matthew Scott is the fifth player to be named into the North Queensland Cowboys Hall of Fame. The forward joins club legends Paul Bowman, Matt Bowen, Johnathan Thurston and Matt Sing.

Born in Longreach, Queensland, Scott was signed to the Cowboys whilst competing as a schoolboy. Making his debut in 2004, he was unlucky to miss out on competing in the 2005 Grand Final against the Wests Tigers, where he was named as the 18th man.

Throughout his 268-game career, he was widely regarded as one of the best front-row forwards. Whilst playing club footy, he was a continuous mainstay in the Australian and Queensland set-up. This included being a large part of the Maroons dynasty, winning eight successive State of Origins between 2006 and 2013.

The prime of his career occurred between 2010-2013. During these four seasons, he was recognised as the Dally M Prop of the Year, RLIF Prop of the Year and two-time Cowboys Player of the Year.

However, his biggest accomplishment happened in 2015 when he led the Cowboys to their maiden premiership. The 2015 Dally M Captain of the Year was a crucial part of their premiership run, which ended with a one-point victory over the Broncos.

"Matthew Scott epitomises everything our club represents," Cowboys CEO Jeff Reibel said in a media statement announcing his induction.

"He wore his heart on his sleeve from the moment he arrived at our club as a teenager."

"He led from the front both on the field and as a leader of our club. There were many a game we were able to win off the back of Matt Scott through his resilience, toughness, desire to win and love for our club."

"Matt's reputation for playing through injury and determination to never let his teammates down is legendary in North Queensland."

“His immeasurable influence on the club as a player continues to this day through his role as a mentor to our Leadership Group."

"Matt Scott is without question one of the most significant contributors in the history of our club and we are delighted to announce him of the fifth member of the Hall of Fame today."