Many questioned the North Queensland Cowboys recruiting of Matthew Lodge, however he insists he's “no spent force” as he prepares for the next chapter of his turbulent NRL journey.

Despite many believing his NRL career was dwindling to a halt, Lodge admitted he wants to turn the Cowboys into a premiership threat after his abrupt departure from the Manly Sea Eagles.

In his first interview since signing a one-year deal with the Cowboys, Lodge revealed it was his decision to leave the Sea Eagles, saying a fresh start in the tropics would push him outside his comfort zone.

The 30-year-old, now joining his seventh NRL club, also addressed long-running perceptions around his reputation, admitting his infamous 2015 New York incident has “followed me everywhere.”

“People call it a lifeline, but I was always alive,” Lodge told the Daily Telegraph.

Lodge confirmed he recently parted ways with long-time manager Isaac Moses before linking with agent Sam Ayoub, who manages Cowboys legend Johnathan Thurston and helped broker the Townsville move.

Parting with Manly wasn't easy for the prop, who said the club was five minutes from his family home.

“I had a top 30 deal at Manly… I chose the Cowboys because I still care about and love my footy,” he said.

“I knew deep down, moving away from my comfort zone and making some sacrifices, would be the best thing for me.”

Despite interest from Super League clubs, Lodge said North Queensland presented the biggest challenge — and the biggest reward.

“The Cowboys was definitely the hardest move, logistically, but something about it felt right,” he said of the move.

“Their squad excites me, and I thought it would help my footy.”

Lodge, who enjoyed some of his best football during his stint with the Broncos, said he prepared for the transition by embracing a back-to-basics mindset.

“I've prepared like a park footy player, but played in the hardest competition in the world for a couple of years now,” he said.

Now in Townsville, Lodge wants to form a damaging partnership with Jason Taumalolo and help push the Cowboys back into finals contention.

“I thought I owed it to myself to get in the best shape I can and see what I can do at the Cowboys,” Lodge said.

“I'm excited.”