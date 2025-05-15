Newcastle Knights winger Greg Marzhew is chasing a return well inside the four to six week window that was originally set for him.

The barnstorming outside back suffered an MCL injury during last weekend's fadeout loss to the Gold Coast Titans.

It was revealed afterwards that he had undergone surgery to repair the injury, and would be missing for a period of between four and six weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

But that's not how the winger sees it, with coach Adam O'Brien telling the media that the winger wants to be back next week, even if that likely won't be the case.

“He's had some surgery on an MCL. I think it was initially 4-6 (weeks), but he's a very good healer," O'Brien was quoted as saying by News Corp.

“He's very optimistic and he's told me ‘I'll be right for next week', but I don't think that's the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It's not an extended thing, so he'll be back before you know it.”

The NRL Physio took to X (formerly known as X) to label the update as 'fun', seemingly shooting down any chance of the winger being back within that period.

Most MCL injuries requiring surgery will see players out for a minimum of a month.

Marzhew, who has scored 46 NRL tries in 78 games, but only crossed the tryline twice this year, has been a walk-up starter for the Knights since his surprise move to the club ahead of the 2023 NRL season.

He has been replaced for this weekend's game by debutant Fletcher Hunt, with the Knights to clash with the Penrith Panthers in Bathurst next weekend and the St George Illawarra Dragons at Kogarah in Round 13.

Marzhew's original return window would have had his best-case return for the Round 15 game against the Sydney Roosters, with the Knights hosting that and their Round 14 clash against the Manly Sea Eagles.

The Knights don't have another bye until Round 18, with Marzhew expected to be back on the park by then.