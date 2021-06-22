Queensland forward Jai Arrow has been admitted to hospital to treat an infection, with the Maroons remaining confident the Rabbitohs star will return to training in the coming days.

QRL.com.au released a statement on Tuesday revealing that Arrow is requiring medical assistance with the setback.

“Jai Arrow is currently being treated in hospital with a course of intravenous antibiotics,” the statement reads.

“Prior to joining the QueenslandMaroons camp, Arrow was receiving oral antibiotics to treat an infection.

“Team doctor Matt Hislop admitted Arrow to hospital to “get on top of it quickly”.

“He is expected to be well enough to attend training on Thursday.”

Arrow suffered cartilage damage to his ribs during the Maroons‘ 50-6 defeat in Origin I, with the Bunnies lock not used by Wayne Bennett in Round 14.

The 25-year-old featured in South Sydney’s clash against the Broncos the following week and has been named as a back-rower for this Sunday’s must-win clash with NSW on Sunday at Suncorp Stadium.

The Origin I loss to the Blues was Arrow’s ninth appearance for the Maroons since maiking his representative debut in 2018.