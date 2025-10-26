The NRL is set to lose one of its brightest stars after next year, but if his subtle hints are to be believed, his absence from the game may not be for long.\n\nMark Nawaqanitawase, who will depart the Sydney Roosters to return to rugby union in 12 months time, has shed some light on his rugby league future, and whether there he has a future in the game at all.\n\nSpeaking to AAP, the Kangaroos star admitted that he could very well return to league after the rugby World Cup in 2027.\n\n"It's so far away, I don't know, but it could be on the cards ... it's definitely on the cards,” he said.\n\nWhen asked if his spectacular debut season, which saw him lead the NRL in tries scored, was the reason he was considering a return, he responded, "A hundred per cent."\n\n"Especially at the Roosters where I am, it's been amazing.\n\n“So it's definitely on the cards."\n\nHe is currently focused on his Kangaroos tour, though, and jokingly told reporters to cool it on the rugby chat.\n\n"It's a long way, away, so just relax,” Nawaqanitwase said, smiling.\n\nThe prospect of playing for the Wallabies in the 2027 World Cup was reportedly too good an opportunity to recuse for the star winger, but many believe he could be back in the Tri Colours soon after the tournament concludes.