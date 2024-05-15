The NRL might need to persuade multiple clubs to relocate one of their home games to Magic Round next year, given that teams are evaluating their choices for 2025.

The Manly Sea Eagles have become the first team to inform the NRL board that they won't be extending their agreement to play a ‘home' game in Brisbane next year.

Canberra Raiders and the West Tigers are also currently deciding their strategy for the future, with no contracts secured beyond 2024.

The Raiders' decision is likely to depend on whether they are scheduled to play in Las Vegas at the beginning of the 2025 season.

The Tigers are evaluating their complete stadium strategy for the upcoming year, with a decision expected to be reached next month.

The joint venture has already dismissed the possibility of relocating additional games outside of Sydney, ruling out Tamworth for 2025, with Magic Round being the sole exception.

Cronulla Sharks, New Zealand Warriors and the Gold Coast Titans have committed to remaining as home teams, securing their positions until 2027.

South Sydney Rabbitohs and the Melbourne Storm are expected to also sign three-year agreements, aligning with the Sharks, the Warriors and the Titans.

The NRL compensates clubs approximately $350,000 annually to relocate a home game to Magic Round. Penrith is eager to consider this option for next season, particularly while BlueBet Stadium is unavailable.

Manly's choice to not continue as a home team will result in the most significant alteration to the fixtures.

Coach Anthony Seibold has expressed a preference to minimise travel next year, following a schedule that included three games in Queensland, one in Auckland, and one in Las Vegas at the beginning of the season.

The Sea Eagles also believe they face the greatest disadvantage in Magic Round each year, as they play on the Broncos' home turf even though it is technically Manly's home game.

The upgrades to 4 Pines Park including the new Bob Fulton Stand have expanded corporate opportunities, while attendance figures have significantly improved since reaching a 52-year low in 2018 when they decided to participate as a Magic Round ‘host'.

"At the time, because we had dwindling crowds in home games, it was a really good financial outcome," Manly CEO Tony Mestrov said per AAP.

"That's not the case at the moment, with three out of four home games sold out this year.”

Manly's board is currently discussing their future plans, considering whether to schedule 12 regular-season games at Brookvale next year for the first time since 2025 or relocate up to two matches to neutral venues.