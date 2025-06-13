The Manly Sea Eagles are reportedly shopping centre Aaron Schoupp to rival clubs in a bid to make space for another middle forward.

The centre joined the Sea Eagles in the middle of 2024 after a strange mid-season departure from the Gold Coast Titans, but has only managed a single game in the top grade.

In that time, he has instead languished in reserve grade, despite playing 52 games previously between 2021 and 2024 with the Canterbury Bulldogs and Titans.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Illawarra junior could well be pushing for his own way out of the club, and it's believed the Canberra Raiders, who are about to re-sign Savelio Tamale, were one of the clubs he was shopped to per a Canberra Times report.

While he won't land in the nation's capital, Manly will continue to look for interest in the centre as they look to bolster their own middle third.

Josh Aloiai, if recent reports are to be believed, is set to be forced into medical retirement and could have played his last game as he deals with ongoing issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is no guarantee of that being ticked off before June 30, though, and if it isn't, the Sea Eagles will be unable to promote another forward before the end of this year.

They are instead hoping to use Schoupp's spot on a prop, although it's unclear who they have in their sights with few rumblings of discontent for players currently contracted around the competition.

Schoupp is currently contracted with Manly through to the end of this year, and there seems little chance he will remain with the club heading into 2026 as Manly put their energy into a host of young outside backs currently at the club.