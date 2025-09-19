The Manly Sea Eagles have undergone a significant roster shake-up ahead of the 2025 season, and while they've let several stars go, a couple are set to remain in the Northern Beaches.

One man who will be extending his time in Manly is utility half Brandon Wakeham, who has been unlucky in his pursuit of an NRL return in recent years.

Despite being named in the Sea Eagles' extended squad this year, Wakeham was unable to crack the club's starting 17, further diminishing his rugby league stocks.

While he has been unlucky in 2025, the club has faith that he can turn things back around, handing him a 12-month extension to remain a Sea Eagle until the end of next year.

Wakeham's new contract is a top 30 deal, sparking hope for the 26-year-old's NRL prospects.

Wakeham, who can play as a halfback or hooker, hasn't featured in first grade since 2023, where he last played for the Wests Tigers.