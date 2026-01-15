There is little doubt that Anthony Seibold comes into 2026 as one of the NRL's most under-pressure coaches at the Manly Sea Eagles.

The Sea Eagles have, as a general rule, underperformed in recent seasons. There is no getting around that simple fact.

2025 was an extremely disappointing campaign for the men from the Northern Beaches, with a team that, on paper, should have been in the top eight, missing out comfortably.

Injuries didn't help, but of course, that's not an excuse for anyone other than the South Sydney Rabbitohs, who had to deal with a record-breaking toll of players sidelined throughout the season.

But there is upside for this Manly team.

After that may have been the poorest season of his career, long-term halfback Daly Cherry-Evans makes the move to the Sydney Roosters, with Jamal Fogarty, who piloted the Canberra Raiders to the 2025 minor premiership despite most pundits having them at the bottom pre-season, taking his spot.

The halves won't be a selection question for Manly, but with a host of young talent at the club looking to batter their way into permanent positions, and others potentially on the way out as they head towards the end of their career, Seibold will have some tricky issues ahead at the selection table.