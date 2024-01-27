The Manly Sea Eagles have confirmed that they have extended their partnership with sponsor TripADeal for a further two seasons.

A club sponsor since 2019, TripADeal will have their logo featured on the top back of the Sea Eagles NRL jersey until at least the end of the 2025 season.

The Australian-owned business was established in 2011 and has been a loyal partner of the club for several seasons.

“Richard Johnston and Norm Black, the co-founders of TripADeal, are very passionate supporters of the great game of rugby league, supporting not only the Sea Eagles, but other NRL clubs as well,'' said Sea Eagles CEO Tony Mestrov.

“As a loyal Senior Partner of the Sea Eagles, TripADeal continues to engage with Manly members and fans to offer great travel deals on tours, cruises, and hotels across Australia and around the world.

“We sincerely thank Richard and Norm for their wonderful support of the Sea Eagles and look forward to working closely with them on our partnership to not only benefit TripADeal, but also our Sea Eagles supporters.”

Richard Johnston, a long-time fan of the Manly Sea Eagles and high-ranking figure at TripADeal was happy the two parties extended for another two seasons and is looking forward to continuing their support.

"Aussies love their sport and so do we, so we're thrilled to extend our partnership with Manly and the great game of Rugby League,'' Mr Johnston said.

“The NRL is a much-loved sport for TripADeal's customers, making this partnership an investment into an integral part of Aussie culture.

“We wish Head Coach Anthony Seibold and the Sea Eagles all the very best for 2024 and are proud to support them on their premiership journey.”