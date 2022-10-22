The Manly Sea Eagles have landed a significant extension as they look to retain the shape of their roster following the dismissal of Des Hasler.

The club has confirmed that back-rower Haumole Olakau'atu has come to terms on an extension that will keep him on the Northern Beaches until the end of 2025. The extension comes as an additional year on top of his current deal, set to end in 2024.

“We're very pleased to have secured Haumole to the end of 2025,” said CEO Tony Mestrov.

“He's only 24-years-old and he'll only improve further in the years ahead. He's taken his game to another level and is clearly one of the most destructive second-rowers in the NRL now.”

Though he's currently off representing Tonga at the Rugby League World Cup, Olakau'atu will celebrate the extension in style come Round 1, 2023, when he'll play his 50th match for the Sea Eagles since making his debut against the Sharks during Week 1 of the 2019 NRL Finals series.

A renowned hard-runner with one of the most damaging fends in the game, Olakau'atu has scored 18 tries in the past two seasons after becoming a regular member of Des Hasler's team.

Olakau'atu joins Jason Saab on the club's list of recently extended players, with both players also members of the infamous Manly 7, who boycotted the pride jersey last year.

Though Saab's extension has only recently been confirmed by the club, his management had made the announcement on Instagram 10 days ago.