The Manly Sea Eagles have locked in hooker Jake Simpkin on a two-year contract extension, keeping him at the club until the end of the 2028 NRL season.

Simpkin joined Manly mid-season in 2024 from the Wests Tigers on a two-and-a-half-year deal and quickly cemented himself as a key figure in Anthony Seibold's side.

He featured in 22 of a possible 24 games in 2025, taking his career tally to 71 NRL appearances across five seasons.

Sea Eagles coach Anthony Seibold said the new deal was a reward for Simpkin's consistency and professionalism.

“Jake has thoroughly earned this contract extension after his most consistent season yet,” Seibold said.

“His preparation for training and games is extremely thorough.

“In all the important effort areas in games, which not everyone might notice, Jake is always a high performer.”

Simpkin, who recently became a father, said he was thrilled to extend his stay on the Northern Beaches.

“I've loved my time at Manly and I'm very happy to be here for a few more years,” he said.

“It's a super group of players and I've got a lot of time for the staff as well.

“I've only recently become a father, which I'm loving, so it's great for us to have some stability over the next few years.”

He now has the opportunity to cement his role in the Sea Eagles starting side over the next couple of seasons.