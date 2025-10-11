The Manly Sea Eagles haven't had the best luck when it comes to their retention talks in recent months, with skipper Daly Cherry-Evans and superstar Tom Trbojevic both unable to come to an agreement on their respective deals.

While Trbojevic is set to resume contract talks with the Sea Eagles next week, the club now faces a potential standoff with long-time teammate Reuben Garrick.

Garrick is poised to hit the open market on November 1 after negotiations with the club stalled over the terms of a proposed two-year extension through to the end of 2028.

According to the Daily Telegraph, the Sea Eagles tabled a deal worth over $1 million across two seasons, but the parties were unable to reach an agreement, leaving the star free to explore his options ahead of the 2026 season.

The goal-kicking centre and winger, who has been a mainstay in the Sea Eagles' backline for the past seven years, now looms as one of the most experienced players available once the November window opens.

The uncertainty surrounding Garrick's future comes amid separate speculation involving teammate Tolu Koula, who has attracted interest from rebel rugby union competition R360.

Koula reportedly holds an option in his contract for the 2027 season, which could yet influence Manly's backline planning.

Garrick's situation, however, is expected to spark significant interest across the NRL, particularly from the Perth Bears, who will be permitted to begin signing players on November 1 in preparation for their 2027 competition entry.

A versatile and reliable outside back with more than 150 NRL appearances, Garrick's goal-kicking ability and experience make him an attractive prospect for expansion clubs and established contenders alike.

Despite the deadlock, the Sea Eagles remain hopeful of retaining one of their most consistent performers.

Meanwhile, Trbojevic is expected to return from holidays in the coming days to resume discussions over his own contract extension.

The star fullback has been offered new terms, with both sides agreeing to continue talks once he returns to Sydney.

The Sea Eagles remain optimistic they can resolve the impasse that has surrounded both players, with Trbojevic's long-term future seen as central to the club's stability, and Garrick's situation viewed as equally important for squad balance heading into 2026.

There has even been quiet speculation that if Garrick were to depart, Trbojevic could explore options abroad, including the Super League, though the Sea Eagles are confident both negotiations can be settled in the coming weeks.