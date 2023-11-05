Former Sydney Roosters, Parramatta Eels and Penrith Panthers centre Michael Jennings is reportedly set to be thrown an NRL lifeline in the shape of a train and trial deal with the Roosters.

Jennings has spent the last three years out of the game with a suspension for a failed drug test.

Jennings was originally suspended on October 9, 2020 after testing positive on a drug test. His provisional suspension eventually saw Jennings' contract, which at the time was with the Parramatta Eels, ended in May of 2021, and on October 15 in the same year, he accepted a three-year ban (backdated to 2020) from playing rugby league for doping.

But the three years are now up, and Jennings, despite being 35 years of age, wants to return to rugby league.

News Corp is reporting that he will ultimately be afforded that chance by way of a train and trial deal with the Trent Robinson-coached outfit.

Jennings has, however, faced other off-field issues during his time away from the park, and the NRL is believed to be yet to give the deal the go-ahead.

Train and trial deals allow players to train full-time with the NRL squad on approximately $1000 per week, but not play NRL until Round 11. That is viewed in the same way as development deals for younger players, who are also allowed to play first-grade from Round 11.

Players on both types of deals however can receive special dispensation from the NRL if injuries or suspension prevent a club from naming the required amount of players.

Jennings returning through a train and trial contract with the club he played 71 games for between 2013 and 2015 will mean he returns through NSW Cup, although it's believed he at one stage looked at moving to England to resume his career.

Jennings, who was part of the 2013 grand final with the Roosters in his first season with the club, had previously played 122 games for the Panthers, and went on to play another 105 with the Eels between 2016 and 2020.

He has a total of 154 NRL tries in 298 games, and has also played State of Origin for New South Wales 18 times, including famously being picked from reserve grade once.

On top of that, he has seven Tests for Australia and 12 for Tonga, as well as four games for the Prime Minister's XIII, 4 for City Origin and 3 for the NRL All Stars.

Jennings was rated as one of the best centres in the game at his peak, and scored 41 tries in his 71 games for the Roosters.