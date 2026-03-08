What happens in Vegas rarely stays there, as the fallout of the Reed Mahoney exit from the Bulldogs led to an encounter.

The Cowboys dummy-half had reportedly crossed paths with his old teammates in a Las Vegas nightclub following the round's matches.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that Mahoney had spoken to Bulldogs winger Marcelo Montoya and what was said, his teammates weren't amused.

What Mahoney said fell "flat," according to Danny Weidler.

While no one from the Bulldogs have spoken about it publicly, it has been clear for sometime that there has been division between Mahoney and some of the Bulldogs players.

Elsewhere, the St George Illawarra Dragons and Newcastle Knights found themselves occupying the same oxygen.

According to SMH, Newcastle Knights' newest signing Trey Mooney had reportedly arrived at the nightspot and allegedly, was intending to confront Dragons co-captain Clint Gutherson.

The reason remains unclear and the situation quickly dissolved with both clubs security teams present and separated both sides.

The NRL have been informed of the situation.