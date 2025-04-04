We're a few years out from the Tales of Tiger Town, however, another chapter is set to be inked, with Tigers-turned-Broncos coach Michael Maguire taking on his former side this weekend.

The Brisbane Broncos' Saturday night clash against the Wests Tigers will mark Maguire's first match against his former club, an event that he touched on when speaking to the media on Friday.

When asked if it's any different coaching against a former club as opposed to any other match, he responded, "Not really," noting that he has been in this position in the past.

"[Brisbane Broncos are] a really good club, so I'm not really looking back.

"I do very much live in the 'now', I'm really enjoying coaching these boys."

'Madge' remained nonchalant during his interview, insisting his new club's performance is the only thing on his mind.

"We've had four games now and we've had some good moments, but we've also had a few moments where we need to adjust on what we're doing.

"I'm really focused on what we're doing here."

The Wests Tigers have changed drastically since Maguire's departure in 2022. However, his former side will be without their star halfback this weekend due to injury, which allows young Latu Fainu an opportunity in the No. 7 jersey.

When asked about the danger of playing against two fiery young halves in Fainu and Lachlan Galvin, Maguire once again steered focus to his side, highlighting the chemistry veteran halves Ben Hunt and Adam Reynolds have been forming in 2025.

"[Reynolds and Hunt] are growing together... We're working to get our attack to a higher level.

"It's not so much about what young blokes [Galvin and Fainu] are doing, it's about what our two boys are doing, and there's a big picture here [that] we're trying to chase."

It seems Maguire has become a lot more guarded since his days of Wild Wests: Tales of Tiger Town, with the premiership-winning coach looking to have his Broncos outfit do the talking for him.