Brisbane Broncos head coach Michael Maguire has reaffird Payne Haas' commitment to the club, despite reports the star prop will only sign a one-year contract extension.

Haas, who is due to be off-contract at the end of 2026, has fielded interest from rival NRL clubs and rugby union competitions.

It was believed that while he wouldn't play against the Broncos, he was considering a reported $3 million per year offer from the Saudi Arabian-backed R360 competition, which was due to launch at the end of this year.

The postponment of that venture to 2028 means Haas will almost certainly re-sign with the Broncos, but as peviously reported, the deal may well only be for a single season to get him to the end of 2027.

That ultimately means the prop is going to be back off-contract at the same time as R360 are preparing for their first season.

While that will ubdoubtedly leave the Broncos and their fans nervous over what the long-term future holds, but speaking to Code Sports, Maguire said Haas loves the club.

“Payne loves the club,” Maguire told the publication.

“I sort of don't get involved too much in that (contract) space, but one thing I do know is Payne loves the Broncos.

“To watch him enjoy and be a part of something pretty special here … the club means a lot to him and I'm sure that will sort itself out.”

Intriguingly, the prop has been linked with a departure from Brisbane before having asked for a release at one point when the club were struggling for success.

Haas has always had the goal of winning a premiership with Brisbane, but with that now complete after their grand final victory over the Melbourne Storm in 2025, his future could more uncertain than ever.

It's understood Haas and the Broncos will formally agree to a new deal for 2027 in the coming weeks.