Sydney Roosters veteran five-eighth Luke Keary has officially backflipped on his rugby league retirement, confirming he has signed with a new club for the 2025 season.

A three-time premiership winner in the NRL, Keary has agreed to terms on a two-year contract with Super League outfit Catalan Dragons until at least the end of the 2026 season.

The decision from Keary comes after he had previously announced his retirement at the end of the 2024 NRL season until whispers emerged linking him with a move to the South of France with the Catalans.

"I am really excited to join Catalans Dragons. I am looking forward to contributing to the club's success," Keary said.

Raised in Raceview, Queensland, Keary began his NRL career with the South Sydney Rabbitohs from 2013 to 2016 before making the switch to arch-rivals Sydney Roosters.

At the Roosters, he has become an icon of the club, appearing in 158 matches to date, including two NRL premierships and a Clive Churchill Medal in 2018.

His form at Bondi also saw him represent the Australian Kangaroos in 2018 and the NSW Blues in the 2020 State of Origin series.

“Luke will be a sensational addition to our team next season. He is an outstanding player, leader and person," Catalan Dragons coach Steve McNamara said.

"We are very happy he has chose to come to dragons in 2025.”