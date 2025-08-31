There are fears that Parramatta Eels fringe outside back Haze Dunster has suffered an achilles injury.

Dunster, who has had a horror run with injuries over the years including having his ACL, MCL and PCL injured at the same time in a horror pre-season tackle gone wrong in 2022.

His journey back to first-grade has been a bumpy one, with a handful of games notched in 2023 before he was dropped to reserve grade.

He has not played at the top level since mid-2023, with his 2024 season severly impacted by a foot injury.

The once prodigiously rated talent has never found the same level as he did prior to the major knee injury in 2022, and, playing in the NSW Cup for the Eels at North Sydney Oval against the Bears on Saturday evening, he limped from the field after appearing to have a major issue taking off to run.

Horrible news out of NSW Cup last night with Haze Dunster suffering a suspected achilles rupture (via Talking Parra Podcast). Mechanism more mid run than initial push off but still see moment it occurs - unfortunately if medical staff suspect achilles rupture very high… pic.twitter.com/YKlkzhRcrd — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) August 30, 2025

Players around him showed immediate concern, and the NRL Physio reports that the hands on test for the injury is usually very accurate.

If the injury is confirmed by scans, he would face a recovery timeline of between five and nine months.

That would see him miss most of the coming pre-season, and likely any chance of working his way back into Jason Ryles' plans during the early part of the 2026 NRL campaign.

Dunster has managed just 19 NRL games since his debut in 2020.