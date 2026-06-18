St George Illawarra Dragons second-rower Luciano Leilua has been shopped to the Brisbane Broncos as he continues looking for a way out of the Red V.

The Dragons second-rower, who played NSW Cup recently after being asked to be dropped, has been recalled to the Dragons' bench for Friday evening's clash against the Newcastle Knights, but requested a release from the club.

The joint-venture are believed to have knocked that request back, but Leilua, who is off-contract at the end of the year, is free to negotiate with rival outfits, and has been since November 1 last year.

The latest club who could make a play, per a News Corp report, are the Brisbane Broncos.

It's understood Leilua has been shopped to the club, and while Brisbane's appetite is unclear, it's almost certain Leilua will be leaving the Dragons at the end of the year, even if it doesn't happen by the June 30 deadline as he desires.

The Dragons are in the middle of a major clean out. Jaydn Su'A has already confirmed his departure to the Parramatta Eels, and Damien Cook is moving to England, while reports suggest Leilua, Emre Guler and Moses Suli are all going to depart.

The futures of Blake Lawrie, Valentine Holmes and Clint Gutherson are all also under a cloud.

The club have signed five new faces for 2027 though, with Scott Drinkwater, Phillip Sami, Luke Metcalf, Keaon Koloamatangi and Connor Watson all set to join the bottom of the table outfit.

Loading matchup…

In Brisbane, a shortage of second-rowers is no surprise.

While Jordan Riki and Brendan Piakura are their usual starters at full strength, there is little behind them, and middle forward Xavier Willison has had to be employed on the edge repeatedly this year.

Whether Leilua would shift states to potentially only lock up a bench role though remains to be seen, with the 30-year-old potentially also able to consider other clubs around the competition.