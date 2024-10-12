Jarome Luai has been named captain of the Toa Samoa team ahead of the upcoming Pacific Championships.

The dynamic playmaker, who recently concluded his time with the Panthers with an unforgettable farewell after securing his fourth consecutive premiership, is now set to start a new chapter with the West Tigers following the international tournament.

Luai described his selection as Samoa's captain as one of the greatest moments of his rugby league career, telling 9News.

"I know I've just come off the back of a four-peat, but being able to do this and represent my country as captain is definitely up there."

The 26-year-old will join the Tigers on a five-year deal, reportedly worth $6 million, with his contract running through to the end of 2028.

His arrival at the club comes during a challenging period, as the Tigers have struggled with three consecutive wooden spoons. However, Luai's leadership and experience are expected to play a key role in turning the club's future around.

Lachlan Galvin, who had a breakout season as the Tigers' halfback, will partner with Luai in the halves.

Galvin gave Tigers fans a glimpse of hope for the future, especially with the signing of Luai, knowing that the two will create a strong combination.

"I think he will be massive," Galvin said about Luai's addition to the club.

"As we saw in the grand final, he's a quality player and can lead a team. He's probably going to change our whole culture at the Tigers, and that's what we need.

"We want a quality player like him."

With Luai on board, the Tigers are hopeful of a bright future and are eager to turn their fortunes around with the star playmaker leading the charge.