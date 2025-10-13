Jarome Luai has grown from one of the most polarising stars in the NRL to one of its best leaders, and intends to keep doing that at the Wests Tigers, on one condition.

Luai says he's committed to building his future with the Tigers, but only if the club continues to look after him and his family.

“As long as they do right by me and my family, they'll have nothing to worry about,” Luai told the Sydney Morning Herald.

The 27-year-old five-eighth, who joined the Tigers on a lucrative deal from the Penrith Panthers, has until April 30 next year to trigger a three-year contract clause worth an additional $3.5 million, locking him in at Concord.

When asked whether the club had “done right” by him and his family thus far, Luai made it clear they had, which was the key to his long-term commitment.

“That's why I'm still here,” Luai said.

“That's why I'm looking forward to staying here as well.“

Luai's first season under Benji Marshall was described as one of growth, with the playmaker earning praise for raising standards on and off the field after arriving with four premiership rings from Penrith.

“That's me as a competitor, and the years I've been through at Penrith,” he said.

“We can be a lot better, and it starts in pre-season.”

While the Tigers showed improvement in 2025, Luai admitted the year could not be considered a success.

“We didn't play in the finals,” he said of his club's failures this season.

He will look to lead the club to the top 8 for the first time since 2011.