The London Broncos have reportedly missed out on being promoted to the Super League competition for the 2026 season despite a change of ownership led by Brisbane Broncos legend Darren Lockyer.

Purchasing a majority stake in the club a month ago, Lockyer and the new owners were hoping that the Broncos would be one of the new clubs promoted to the Super League next year as the competition expands.

However, The Sydney Morning Herald has revealed that the club has received the unfortunate news that they will spend another 12 months in the second-tier division and have been overlooked in favour of Toulouse and York Knights

Despite the news - with an official announcement said to be made in the coming days - Jason Demetriou will still coached the side, while new recruits Reagan Campbell-Gillard and Siliva Havili will remain on their books.

“The clubs current grading is a reflection of where the club is at,” Lockyer's business partner Grant Wechsel told The Daily Telegraph.

“While we clearly see the path forward and know we have the right ingredients on and off the field to revitalise the club, the gap was obviously too far for the independent panel to promote us.

“Darren and I are very determined people and won't blink at the challenge in front of us. In fact we are more determined than ever to turn the London Broncos in to a powerhouse of rugby league in the UK.

“We need the people of London to get behind us now and come on the ride with us.”