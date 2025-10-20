Penrith Panthers rising star Lindsay Smith is set to be tabled a monster offer which could turn him into a Panther for life.

The revelation comes with November 1 just over a week away, and the Panthers facing a crunch in a bid to retain several off-contract forwards.

While it has been revealed Luke Garner has been handed permission to negotiate his future elsewhere before November 1 for 2027, the Panthers are looking down the barrel of potentially losing Lindsay Smith, Liam Henry and Scott Sorensen at the end of 2026.

Sorensen and Henry are viewed as the two most likely to leave, with Smith the most likely to stay, and a reported monster offer on the table could influence that decision.

Smith, who is currently away with the Kangaroos in England at the Ashes, will head to the November 1 deadline without a deal, but News Corp are reporting the offer on the table for his services could make him a 'Panther for life'.

While it's unclear the number of years the Panthers are looking to extend his contract for, Smith is only 25, so the revelation could see the deal be five years or more.

Smith is seen as the next forward pack leader at the Panthers and natural progression to take over the role James Fisher-Harris held for a number of years at the club.

Smith arriving at November 1 without a deal though is sure to spark a feeding frenzy for his services. He is the best available prop on the open market, and plenty of clubs, including the cashed up Perth Bears, need to look at improving - or in the case of Perth, building - their engine room for 2027 and beyond.

It's understood Sorensen is considering a move to the English Super League, but would likely receive NRL interest, while the up and coming Henry could leave Penrith with the chance of being paid considerably more money elsewhere very real.