Predicting the 2025 NRL ladder is no small feat, given the swirling mix of player transfers, coaching changes, and the sheer unpredictability of rugby league.

But with the rise of artificial intelligence, we've got a new playbook for tackling such forecasts. AI tools—ranging from data-crunching algorithms to language models —can sift through mountains of stats, team dynamics, and even fan sentiment to offer a sharper picture of what might unfold. By blending these tools with human insight, we can craft a prediction that's both data-driven and attuned to the sport's chaotic heartbeat.

Of course, AI isn't a crystal ball. Rugby league thrives on intangibles—grit, luck, a ref's whistle—that no algorithm can fully pin down. But by weaving these technologies into the process, we can elevate the art of prediction beyond gut feel or barstool debates.

For the 2025 NRL ladder, imagine an AI toolkit that weighs Penrith's dynasty against Melbourne's spine, or flags the Tigers' rebuild under Jarome Lua.

What follows is a stab at that ladder, informed by these cutting-edge methods and a dash of league know-how—because even the smartest tech still needs a human touch to call the game right.

Note: The feature image for this article was made through Grok.