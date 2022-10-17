Lebanon's chances of progressing out of the group stage at the Rugby League World Cup have taken an enormous hit, with star five-eighth Adam Doueihi set to be suspended for one game.

Doueihi was sent off by referee Grant Atkins for what is alleged to have been a foul-mouthed spray in the referee's direction during the game, which Lebanon lost 28-12.

The Rugby League World Cup's match review committee hit Doueihi with a Grade A foul and abusive language to a match official charge which carries with it a one-match ban, meaning he will miss the game against Ireland.

Lebanon have indicated they may challenge the charge, although were waiting for the audio of the incident to be provided by the World Cup.

It was a brave performance from the Cedars, who are now in must-win scenarios for their remaining two group stage games against Jamaica and Ireland if they wish to advance to the quarter-finals, as they did in 2017.

Advancing to the quarter-finals also carries a second boost with automatic qualification for the 2025 World Cup, to be held in France, guaranteed as a result.

Samoan halfback Anthony Milford will also miss the next game of the tournament after he was sin binned for a high shot on English captain Sam Tomkins during an embarrassing 60 points to 6 loss.

While Samoa would still be expected to win without Milford - they face France and Greece in their remaining two games - the blow will force Matt Parish to change the selection of his side.

Two other players have also copped warnings, with English debutant winger Dominic Young warned for tripping, and Scotland captain handed a warning for contrary conduct over an incident that saw him sin binned during an upset loss to Italy by 28 points to 4.