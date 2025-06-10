Rugby league figures past and present have been recognised in the 2025 King's Birthday Honours, with Queensland great Gene Miles receiving the Medal of the Order of Australia for his service to youth and the game.

The former Kangaroos centre and NRL Hall of Fame inductee headlines a wide-ranging group of recipients, many of whom have dedicated decades to community sport and grassroots development.

Miles played more than 300 first-class games across Wynnum-Manly, Wigan and the Brisbane Broncos and remains one of the most influential figures in Queensland rugby league. He has served as executive chair of Former Origin Greats since 2008 and has chaired the Maroons' selection panel since 2017.

Miles' OAM acknowledges not just storied playing career but an enduring legacy in mentoring, leadership and youth support.

He is joined by Rick Penn, patriarch of the Sea Eagles' ownership family, who was awarded a Member of the Order of Australia for his philanthropic work across the community.

Penn's involvement with Manly has been one of the more enduring private ownership stories in the NRL era and his charitable contributions beyond the sport have also earned national recognition.

Clive Berghofer, a prominent backer of the Brisbane Broncos and one of Queensland's most generous philanthropists, was elevated to Officer of the Order of Australia. Berghofer's support extends across emergency services, education and health and his influence has long been felt in rugby league circles both at club level and in community programs.

Also awarded the OAM were a dozen grassroots contributors from across New South Wales and Queensland whose efforts have strengthened the game in towns and suburbs far from the NRL spotlight.

From referees to junior selectors tireless volunteers, the list paints a picture of a sport that continues to be shaped by those who give more than they take.

The recipients include Paul Anderson from Crookwell and District Rugby League, Geoff Baldwin for his dual service to rugby league and veterans in Western Australia and Gerald Doyle for longstanding work within the Illawarra District Rugby League.

John Eales, a stalwart of the Easts Tigers, was recognised for his contribution to youth welfare organisations.

From Moorebank to Cessnock and Berry to Armidale, local legends like Bob Fleeton, Gordon Gorton, Raymond Strong and Cyril Tanner were acknowledged for decades of hands-on service.

Former referees Lance Harrigan and Mark Holton also received the honour, as did Newcastle junior selector Brian Jack for his involvement in the Maitland community.