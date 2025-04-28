Wests Tigers teenage sensation Lachlan Galvin has broken his silence on his return to first-grade after being dropped and spending the previous week at Lidcombe Oval with the NSW Cup side.

The centre of attention at the Wests Tigers over the past fortnight since turning down a five-year contract extension worth around $6 million, Galvin was instrumental in his return to the first-grade field, helping the club upset the Cronulla Sharks in Golden Point.

Already earning praise from the likes of Andrew Johns and Phil Gould, he has proven over the last 18 months that he could arguably be titled 'The Best Young Player' in the NRL after making his debut in Round 1 last season.

A Kangaroos and NSW Blues star in the making, he shocked the rugby league universe just over two weeks ago when he announced he will leave the Tigers at the end of next season for a change of scenery as he attempts to enhance his development under another NRL coach.

Relegated to the NSW Cup last week, Galvin has opened up on his return to NRL, admitting that all he wants to do is "play rugby league" and that his only focus at the moment is to play "great footy" for the club he will depart at the end of the 2026 season.

“All I want to do is play rugby league. That's why I live, to be honest,” Galvin said.

"That's the best time of my life is the 80 minutes I play each week. That's all I want to do, play NRL and play great footy and that's all I really focused on these last two weeks.

"It's been pretty difficult, but all I want to do is play rugby league and that's all I focus on - get to training each week and keep working.

"I'm just going out there excited to play rugby league. I'm just a kid living their dream and playing NRL each week."

"At the end of the day I'm just focused on training and working hard and coming out here playing and being the best in the 80 minutes.

"That's pretty much what I live for and that's all I want to for in my life is to go out there and play rugby league."

With Galvin set to remain in the headlines until his future is finally confirmed, no one understands his situation more than former Westfields Sports High School classmate Blaize Talagi.

Having gone through the same thing as Galvin did in 2024, when he left the Parramatta Eels to sign with the Penrith Panthers, Talagi has provided a unique insight into the situation his former junior club teammate is presently going through.

"It's pretty much a similar position for me and him, and I do know what sort of position he's in, but you hear things and even if you try to ignore, I guess it's still there subconsciously," Talagi previously said.

"He is doing what he believes is the right thing, and I do feel for him a bit, but I guess that's part of the game. That's what's going to come with that decision, and I'm sure he's all right.

"He had made his decision, and I guess all I can say is well done to him.

"It won't be an easy time for him, but I'm sure it'll be better for him for sure.

"I don't really keep in contact with him much, but I'm sure he has got a good group around him and he knows what he is doing."