Knights star and Fijian international Daniel Saifiti has offered to take a pay reduction so that his twin brother Jacob can stay put in Newcastle.

Both Jacob and Bradman Best are currently in the midst of contract negotiations with the club as November 1 draws closer.

While Newcastle's salary cap doesn't have a lot of room Daniel has requested a pay cut so he and his twin can play out the rest of their careers together, according to News Corp.

Embed from Getty Images

Daniel's deal will see him at Newcastle until the end of the 2026 season and is worth more than $800,000, however his brother on the other hand only has one year left on his.

The duo both came to the club in 2021 and Daniel is eager for them to stay put.

However, the club has rejected the suggestion as under competition rules players aren't allowed to take less than what they're contracted for.

This isn't the first time the NRL has seen such a selfless act as Penrith's premiership hero Nathan Cleary attempted to do the same but his attempt was also denied.