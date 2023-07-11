The Newcastle Knights have reportedly rejected a bid from the Warrington Wolves that would have seen Lachlan Fitzgibbon join the English club effective immediately.

Fitzgibbon will join Warrington at the beginning of next season after signing a three-year deal with the club; however, his future club wanted to secure him for the remainder of this season.

The Wide World of Sports has reported that the Knights rejected the bid set forth by the Warrington Wolves.

The Wolves currently sit fifth on the Super League table heading into the backend of the season, and the inclusion of Fitzgibbon would have given them an added advantage.

Earlier this week, Fitzgibbon confirmed that he will see out the remainder of the season in the Knights jersey- the club sit in 14th position on the NRL ladder.

“I am fully committed to playing out the year here," Fitzgibbon said.

"I know we are sitting 14th at the moment but we are still three points outside the eight.

“It wouldn't sit right with me and it wouldn't sit right with the club if I just got up and left out the back door.

“I want to finish my career here at the Knights on a high and that's what I plan to do.

“There are eight more games and hopefully we can go on a bit of a run and sneak into the top eight, that'd be nice.”

Before signing with Warrington in a move that he could possibly see out his career with, he received interest from several other clubs from both Australia and overseas.