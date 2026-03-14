The Newcastle Knights are reportedly showing interest in New Zealand Warriors forward Marata Niukore, a versatile player across the forward pack with a wealth of experience.

The 29-year-old has played 157 NRL games, including 13 finals, and has represented both New Zealand and the Cook Islands at the international level. He was also part of Parramatta's grand final team in 2022.

Last year, he played 25 games for the Warriors.

The second rower was coming off a calf injury, which led him to miss the Warriors' pre-season and Round 1 fixtures.

He did not appear in the Warriors' 40-6 win over Canberra, instead captaining the NSW Cup side to a 44-12 victory.

Niukore's contract with the Warriors runs until the end of 2026, and with the Knights possibly losing the likes of Tyson Frizell and Brodie Jones at the end of the year, the New Zealand player could help bolster their forward pack.

Knights coach Justin Holbrook addressed the speculation surrounding Niukore on Saturday.

"It's always tough on recruitment, it's always speculation, and there's always interest," Holbrook said.

"But I don't want to comment on that.

“I'm obviously part of the process, but until things get confirmed or locked in, I'd rather not speculate on anything."

Holbrook also commented on whether Harrison Graham would make his NRL debut this weekend starting on the bench.

"It's a tricky one, we will probably have to say it every week with the six-man bench," he said.

"Phoenix [Crossland] proved 80 minutes the other week, the first game, so if he's travelling all right, unlikely for Harrison, but you never know with the games.

"You've just got to be ready. You've got a few up your sleeve that you can use, and Harrison is obviously one of them."

The Knights are set to face Manly on Sunday at Brookvale Oval, hopeful to claim back-to-back wins and improve their record on the Northern Beaches, winning only four of their past 24 games there.