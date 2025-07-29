Liam Knight, a former forward for four different NRL teams, has signed a new contract that will see him continue his rugby league playing career next season.\r\n\r\nLast playing in the NRL in 2024 with the Canterbury Bulldogs, Knight will remain overseas after agreeing to a one-year contract extension with Hull FC for the 2026 Super League season.\r\n\r\nMoving overseas at the start of this season, Knight failed to crack the Bulldogs line-up where he spent the past two years and was continually overlooked in favour of younger players such as Bailey Hayward, Harry Hayes and Kurtis Morrin.\r\n\r\n"I'm stoked to be staying here \u2013 I really love this club and I'm really excited to see what we can keep building over the next 12 months," Knight said.\r\n\r\n"I've really fallen in love with the fans and the atmosphere, both home and away \u2013 they're so dedicated.\r\n\r\n"I love the playing group we have here and the coaching staff too \u2013 it's a fun place to come to work and that's being reflected in our performances.\r\n\r\n"It's been a real ride so far \u2013 I got off the plane in March and jumped straight into it. I didn't have much of a pre-season, so the first few weeks were about building some fitness, and I feel like I've been building week to week and contributing to the team.\r\n\r\n"I had a couple of tough years back home in regard to injury, so coming over to England was a bit of a clean slate for me. I've really found my love for the sport again, so this move has been a massive blessing for me."\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_114024" align="alignnone" width="696"] SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 04: Liam Knight of the Rabbitohs is tackled during the NRL Elimination Final match between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the Newcastle Knights at ANZ Stadium on October 04, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\nClassified as a journeyman, Knights played 83 NRL matches for the Manly Sea Eagles (2016), Canberra Raiders (2017-18), South Sydney Rabbitohs (2019-23) and the Bulldogs (2023-24).\r\n\r\nHe also represented the Under-20s NSW Blues as a junior, coming up through the ranks in 2015.\r\n\r\n"Liam has been one of our standout performers in 2025, and we're absolutely delighted to confirm his place with us again in 2026," Hull Director of Football Gareth Ellis said.\r\n\r\n"He has become one of the key cogs in our pack since he arrived in February with the way he carries himself both on and off the field.\r\n\r\n"The impact he has had is unquestionable, and he's a brilliant character to have around our squad \u2013 particularly our younger players.\r\n\r\n"He has settled in well to life in the city, and we're all looking forward to watching him continue in the Black & White jersey next season."