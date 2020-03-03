Newcastle Knights hooker Chris Randall has been given a one-year development deal for 2020.

The 24-year old was on a development contract last year too and made 9 appearances in the Canterbury Cup.

Knights recruitment manager Alex McKinnon praised Randall for his strong work ethic.

“Chris has done it the hard way. He has had to earn it,” McKinnon told newcastleknights.con.au.

“He’s a local product who has trusted that there is a development pathway for him at this club.

“He trained in the pre-season last year and was elevated late in the year to a development contract and now with Danny Levi having departed, we believe there is an opportunity for him to progress into first grade.”

Randall was thrilled to sign on with the club for another season.

“I’m stoked,” Randall said.

“At the start of the pre-season I was train and trial for eight weeks.

“To work hard and get a reward like a Development Contract and stay here for the year, I’m stoked.”