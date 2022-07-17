Newcastle Knights coach Adam O'Brien could have a repair bill coming in the mail next week after he was videoed punching a pedestal fan during his team's loss to the Manly Sea Eagles at Brookvale on Saturday evening.

The loss leaves the Knights stuck in the bottom four, and the under pressure coach, who eased a little bit of heat from himself with a win over the Gold Coast Titans recently, couldn't contain himself as he moved to the back of a coaching box during the contest, punching a pedestal fan into the wall on his way through the box.

A fan videoed the incident from outside the coaching box as Manly ran in a try, with the fan seeming to explode with a part flying across the room following O'Brien's contact.

One thing you can't accuse Adam O'Brien of is not caring about the result.#NRL #NRLManlyKnights pic.twitter.com/gVI5GtAtji — Aaron Eugol (@ajl247) July 17, 2022

The Knights conceded 40 points in the loss, playing a poor brand of football throughout the contest against a Manly side who were strong from start to finish.

Daly Cherry-Evans led the way for the Sea Eagles, despite the fact he had played State of Origin Game 3 just 72 hours earlier, where he was superb for the Queensland Maroons.

While hardly the end of the world, O'Brien's frustration comes as rumours continue to grow over his future as head coach of the Knights.

Three coaches have already been dumped this year, with Trent Barrett, Nathan Brown and Michael Maguire all departing, while the pressure is growing on both O'Brien and Justin Holbrook at the Titans.

It may not have been at Brookvale, but the Sea Eagles were involved in one of the more infamous coach rage incidents after Des Hasler infamously ripped a dressing room door off its hinges after a game against the Parramatta Eels at the old Parramatta Stadium back in 2010.