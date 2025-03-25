David Klemmer is no longer the bald-headed enforcer roaring at opposition packs and referees in the middle of ANZ Stadium.

But he claims that he hasn't gone soft.

As the 30-year-old prepares for his debut in the Red V, his fourth NRL club, the man once synonymous with fury and full-throttle footy is embracing a quieter kind of fire.

“He's still tucked away in there, the old bald-headed madman,” Klemmer grinned, speaking with The Herald.

“He comes out every now and again.”

The former Origin prop has traded blind aggression for balance, experience and perspective which has been hard-won across 222 first-grade games, three clubs and more than a decade in the NRL spotlight.

He knows he's not the same hot-headed teenager who once blew up at Kasey Badger and copped a $3000 fine in the process.

“I was a totally different person back then,” he admitted.

“But as a matured dad now, I'm trying to be a good person off the field and a good role model for my kids. So if I look back now on how I was, I feel like I'm two different people. Totally the opposite.”

Klemmer arrives at St George Illawarra with little fanfare but plenty to offer.

The Dragons moved quickly to sign him following Frank Molo's departure, recognising that his physical presence and steadying experience would be vital for a young pack.

For Klemmer, it was a clean slate after frustrating exits from Newcastle and the Wests Tigers, both of which followed strong personal starts and disappointing team results.

“I've been in the game a long time now, and everyone knows it's a business,” he said.

“No hard feelings whatsoever. The Dragons were obviously going to lose a very good player in Frank Molo, and they just reached out and I thought it was a good opportunity for me.”

Now playing year to year, and off contract at season's end, Klemmer is unbothered by uncertainty.

He's focused on enjoying the ride, leading by example and giving his young teammates and his children someone to look up to.

“I just want to enjoy whatever I've got left. I'm just happy I'm still playing,” he said.

“I still like getting up early and getting amongst it, and coming here to the Dragons, it's a bit of a freshen-up for me.

"It's just given me a real energy boost and I'm ready to rip in. I'll keep going as long as the body and mind let me, or someone tells me that's enough.”

Klemmer praised his former club's recent recruitment, noting the Tigers' signings of Jarome Luai, Terrell May and Sunia Turuva as “quality players.”

But there's no looking back, only forward.

“For now, I'll just take it year by year and see how I'm going,” he said.

“If I'm still contributing and adding to a team, still having a crack, competing, then why not keep going?”