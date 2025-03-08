David Klemmer is set to depart the Wests Tigers, with the veteran prop expected to sign with St George Illawarra after pulling out of a scheduled reserve-grade match for Western Suburbs.

Klemmer's contract with the Tigers included an option for 2025 if he played at least 14 NRL games this season, but his omission from Benji Marshall's first-grade squad has accelerated his impending exit.

The Dragons have shown strong interest, with coach Shane Flanagan keen to bolster his forward pack.

While Klemmer's apparent departure nears, the Tigers are also awaiting an NRL decision on Justin Olam's potential medical retirement.

Olam is undergoing testing with league medical staff regarding a knee injury, and if medically retired, the Tigers could receive salary cap exemptions of $400,000 for 2024 and $600,000 for 2025.

The club will argue that Olam's latest knee issue is unrelated to his past injuries, which could strengthen their case for cap relief.

If granted, the Tigers may look to target an outside back, with their centre depth exposed in the Round 1 loss to Newcastle.

Solomona Faataape struggled defensively against Bradman Best, missing five tackles.

Starford To'a appears set to return to the starting side next week.