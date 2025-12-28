Former NRL premiership winner Luke Keary has outlined how the Perth Bears should approach recruitment as the league's 18th franchise continues to build toward its NRL entry.

Since the signing window opened on November 1, the NRL expansion outfit, led by Mal Meninga, has made seven signings, headlined by former Canterbury Bulldogs halfback Toby Sexton and Leeds Rhinos centre Harry Newman.

With more than 20 roster spots still to fill, Keary believes the recruitment of Newman highlights a clear and logical strategy, pointing to the Super League as a fertile market for players eager to prove themselves in the NRL.

“They're going to have to think outside the square, and the Super League is a logical place to go,” Keary said on Boys of Summer.

“A lot of those English boys want to come to the NRL.

“Perth isn't as far for them as Sydney or Brisbane, and it's a great opportunity to get into the competition.”

Keary acknowledged that while Newman may not arrive with the same reputation as Australia's elite centres, the move gives him a genuine platform to grow.

“He's a steady centre, he gets an NRL pre-season, gets experience, and we'll see how he goes,” he said.

However, Keary also believes the Bears must balance upside signings with hardened experience, pointing to the blueprint used by the Dolphins in their inaugural season.

“What the Dolphins did was really smart, bringing in Felise Kaufusi and the Bromwich brothers to hold them up through the middle,” he said.

That approach has led Keary to suggest several veteran targets who could provide immediate leadership and toughness, including Cameron McInnes, Kurt Mann and, as a left-field option, Matt Burton, despite Burton being contracted until 2027.

“He'll teach them how to be first graders. He'll be great for them,” Keary said of McInnes, while adding that players in that mould would help set standards across the squad from day one.

The Bears are expected to complete their roster ahead of their first NRL campaign, with recruitment set to intensify as the 2027 season draws closer.