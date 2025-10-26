The NRL have worked tirelessly to elevate the game to the global scale in recent years, and while events like the now-annual Las Vegas opener have been a major step in the right direction, their ambition hasn't stopped there.\n\nAfter it was reported by the Sydney Morning Herald, that the NRL would be looking to do a ‘Global Round,' which would see every club play at a major city around the world, the players have shared their thoughts.\n\nSpeaking to the Daily Telegraph, star halfback Nathan Cleary, who is representing Australia in this year's Ashes series, was asked about his thoughts on the ambitions ‘Global Round.'\n\n"I didn't know much about it but the boys were talking about it today and, instantly, I think it's a great idea,” Cleary said.\n\n[caption id="attachment_219863" align="alignnone" width="2152"] SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 14: Nathan Cleary catching the ball during the round two NRL match between Penrith Panthers and Sydney Roosters at CommBank Stadium, on March 14, 2025, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Joshua Davis\/Zero Digital Sports)[\/caption]\n\n"The more we can promote the game and get it to eyes that haven't seen it... the product of rugby league is the best sport in the world.\n\n“Rugby league could be massive.”\n\nHe admitted that the sport of rugby league has the potential to be a global sport, and that it just needs more eyes on it to help it reach the status.\n\n"I've been to a lot of sporting events and, as much as I love other sports, I still honestly believe rugby league is the greatest product on the planet,” he said.\n\n”People just haven't watched enough of it.”\n\nWhen asked where he'd like to play, should the NRL kick off the 'Global Round,' his excitement was palpable.\n\n"I should probably say Manchester because I could see Mary [Fowler, his partner who plays football for Manchester City],” he said.\n\n"But maybe Miami would be pretty cool."\n\nSydney Roosters speedster Mark Nawaqanitawase also spoke highly of the plan.\n\n"It's a great idea and this is another step to taking the game worldwide," he said.\n\n[caption id="attachment_221465" align="alignnone" width="2560"] BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 02: Mark Nawaqanitawase of the Roosters looks on during the round nine NRL match between Sydney Roosters and Dolphins at Suncorp Stadium, on May 02, 2025, in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\n\n"Peter Vlandys and [NRL CEO] Andrew Abdo are running a great ship.\n\n"I'd love to see it and I'm sure a lot of people around the world would love to see it [because] it's a great game."\n\nWhile no official plans have been put in place, the league seems to be seriously considering the event.