The Wests Tigers have been rocked on the eve of the 2025 NRL season kick-off, with news Justin Olam is weighing up medical retirement from the game.

The former Storm star has been unable to train in recent times owing to a knee injury that he had surgery on during the off-season.

A Sydney Morning Herald report claims Olam's workload has been severly restricted during the off-season, and while he wants to play on, he is now being forced to consider medically retiring from the sport.

The Tigers are, per the report, due to meet with Olam and his management this week to discuss his future.

Olam has struggled to live up to the name he made for himself at the Storm during his stint at the Tigers, but he is currently contracted through to the end of 2026 on nearly $600,000 per year.

If a medical retirement is granted by the NRL, then the Tigers would have that figure removed from their salary cap for the remainder of this year - of which half the financial year in NRL terms is already over - and the full amount for 2026.

It would allow the Tigers to continue their assault on the open market, with the club still believed to have plenty of money available despite signing the likes of Jarome Luai and Sunia Turuva among a host of other players during the last 12 months, all of whom are joining the club on contract upgrades from their previous ventures for 2025.

Under NRL rules, he and the club would need to argue a one-off injury has caused his retirement decision, and not a chronic issue.

Per the report, the Tigers believe a one-off injury in Round 18 last year caused his current situation, and Olam's previous knee issues have all been in his other leg.

That could make the push for medical retirement a feasible one for the Papua New Guinean.

At any rate, Olam will certainly not be available for the opening rounds of the 2025 season, and the news couldn't come at a worse time for the Tigers, with their outside backs depth to be tested further after Brent Naden suffered a gruesome injury during the weekend's pre-season challenge clash against the Parramatta Eels.

The starting back five for the Tigers at full strength was likely to feature Jahream Bula at fullback, Sunia Turuva and Jeral Skelton on the wings, and Olam joined by Adam Doueihi in the centres.

Naden likely would have been the first back-up option at both centre and wing, and could have started the season at centre after what has been labelled by those inside the club an impressive pre-season for the fringe first-grade option.

With Naden out, Olam's spot could now fall to a reshuffle in the backline, with Jeral Skelton potentially moving to centre, and either Charlie Staines or youngster Luke Laulilii grabbing the vacant spot on the wing.

Starford To'a may be the most likely option at centre without a reshuffle, while youngster Josh Feledy is also an option to walk straight into centre. Jack Bird, believed to be set to play at either lock or off the bench, could put his utility value to good use and shift out to the centres, a role he has played plenty of in recent seasons for the St George Illawarra Dragons before being released by the club at the end of 2025.