Cameron Munster weaponised his standing in the game on Wednesday to implore decision makers at the NRL to leave the game he loves alone, in a sprawling interview that traversed all manner of topics.

The proposal that affronted the 31-year-old the most was the rumoured changes to restarting play after a try, gifting the conceding team the right to choose whether to receive the ensuing kickoff, or not.

The NRL have since confirmed that they have endorsed the change, but will only trial it at the back-end of the 2026 season in games which do not have any bearing on the finals.

"You definitely never know what the rule changes that the NRL is deciding to do every year," Munster said.

"That's a dig... I just don't think we need to touch the game a whole heap. I think the game is in a great place; I don't really agree with the (proposed changes to the) kick return, but that's my opinion. I'm sure they (the league) won't care about my opinion too much," he finished.

Munster was also required to pour cold water on the retirement rumours he inadvertently started in recent days, but does stand firm in his assertion that he will leave the game at a time of his own choosing.

"I'm not old in in terms of age, but 'footy age' - it creeps up on you. I just want to be able to dictate my terms and retire on my terms," he said.

"There's a lot of guys in the game that have had concussions or injuries and retired from those injuries - I don't want to be one of them (sic) guys that gets to a stage of squeezing the lemon so hard that I have to retire medically. I want to be able to go out on my terms... so I can enjoy life after footy."

Despite numerous quips about his age, and his legs, the five-eighth is coming off a campaign in which he set new personal benchmarks for tackles made and try assists, crediting his chemistry on the left edge, and renewed fitness, for the feat.

"It's probably the connection piece we have with with my edge, I think we look at the try assist numbers and so forth, but there were a lot (of tries) from kicks and I think (winger) Xavier Coates got me out of trouble a couple of times there. He's a freak in the air - who wouldn't utilise him when you got that strength on the outside? For me personally, it was a case of just getting fitter again, too."

One player who so very nearly had his name added to the lineage of those to be medically retired is 26-year-old second rower, Tongan international, Eliesa Katoa.

Munster admitted Katoa's presence was a source of inspiration for his group, just months after a series of head knocks left the forward requiring brain surgery.

"He's such a vibe, Eli," Munster said.

"Realistically, he shouldn't be around the club, but that's just how determined and how positive he is with himself. He's gone leaps and bounds compared to what the doctors and the medical side thought. He's even took (sic) some of the younger boys under his wing and that's a leader and that's the reason why he's he's just blossoming into one of those back rowers that you want to play with.

"It's scary, what he went through, but just to see what he's doing and see what he's been able to do for our group is just so inspiring, and we're very lucky to have him in our group."

The Rockhampton native credits the influx of youth at his club for a renewed intensity this pre-season, and offered up a few names that fans can expect glimpses of in 2026, as these perennial contenders look to go one better.

"I reckon it (this pre-season) has been one of the hardest. I'm over the hump now, at almost 32, but just watching these young kids coming through has just how nimble and hungry they are, and sometimes you think you can be outsmart them in certain things, but sometimes they just got young legs and they just keep going," he said.

"I have to somehow find a way of getting these old legs going, but, no, it's it's great to have this young group come through and (instill) a bit more of a competitive, hungry mindset with this group. I think for us, the older you get, sometimes you get a little bit comfortable in certain positions, and for them to come through and want to push for positions is just makes you excited, and enjoy footy a bit more.

"We've got some good young boys coming through our Jersey Flegg. They won the competition last year and Hugo (Peel), Cooper Clark, obviously, Dylan Brettle, Eli Morris as well. They're very hungry, and very determined to challenge us for positions and it's really great. It's probably one of the most exciting preseasons I've had with the young boys.

"They're willing to learn and I think the Melbourne Storm are in good hands for the years to come."

Amid litigation regarding a bitter contract dispute, former Origin utility Zac Lomax has been linked to the Storm, and while Munster admits he'd be a handy inclusion, there's a healthy confidence in his squad, as it is presently constructed.

"I'll leave that up to the coaching staff and the owners. He'd be a great asset to the club if we get him, but we're very confident, and very comfortable with the squad at the moment. We're not putting all our eggs in one basket, worried about if we get him or not. It's not great media for us, especially at the start of the year, and we've got them (Lomax's former employer, Parramatta) in Round 1, but like I said, we're just looking forward to the season," he revealed.

Lomax's versatility no doubt appeals to coach Craig Bellamy, as he looks to replace the production of the precocious Ryan Papenhuyzen, who sensationally walked away from the final year of his deal at the club to 'explore life outside of football'.

Sua Faalogo appears to be the player given the first crack at replacing 'Paps', and with Munster keen to 'harness' Faalogo's enthusiasm. The loss of the speedy fullback was only compounded by Nelson Asofa-Solomona's decision to pursue a boxing career, as opposed to continuing his football career.

"I guess you can't really move on from experience, but at the same time, we've got some of good young, exciting players, like Hugo Peel and Sua Faalogo, and they've got different strengths than what 'Paps' had," he said.

"Obviously 'Paps' was a very great player at his peak - he was probably one of the best fullbacks in the game. With Sua, he's hungry, he's fast, willing to get out there and try anything; he's going to be exciting for us.

We've just got to try and harness that energy in our team. We can't afford to be having him throwing balls outside and into touch, forcing us to defend a whole heap. We're always going to back him and be very confident in the way he goes about things, but we've just got to try and harness him and put him in the right spots to allow him those highlight reel (plays) that everyone sees when he lights up the field.

"Nelson - he's had a bit of a tough run. I think he missed two back-to-back Grand Finals through suspension, so... he obviously lost his love for the game, and sometimes you do that. He's found love in a different sport, and I'm glad I'm not a heavyweight boxer because I wouldn't want to fight him.

"I'm excited for both of them and their future endeavours."

The sight of former teammate, and legend of the game Cameron Smith, in his new colours as an assistant coach at the Brisbane Broncos caught Munster's eye, and he endorsed his one-time captain as a suitable replacement for the incumbent Craig Bellamy, when the time arises.

"He's a very smart man, Cam Smith. Not many guys have the resume or accolades or premierships and awards (that Smith does)," he said.

"It's disappointing to see him in different colours, but he obviously wants to get a bit of development, and there's always two ways of skinning the cat, so he obviously feels like there's a different way of coaching and you never know - he might end up having some development up there and he might come back down, who knows? I'm not too sure who the next coach will be after Craig, but I'm sure Billy (Slater) or Cam will be the right fit."

Munster's Storm will take the field for their first trial game against last year's minor premiers, the Canberra Raiders, on Friday the 13th of February.