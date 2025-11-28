Josh Addo-Carr, affectionately known as “The Fox”, the man with the biggest smile and infectious laugh, has always been one of the fastest and most electrifying players in the NRL.

The energy and positivity that the Fox brings to a playing group is worth his contract money alone.

But what he is doing off the field with The Fox Development Squad and the planning of his charity, the JAC Academy, shows a side of him that goes far beyond rugby league.

The Fox Development Squad had its inaugural launch on Sunday at Homebush with over 200 kids in attendance.

I personally witnessed the impact Addo-Carr had on the kids firsthand, and it was incredible. There was not a kid, parent, or fan that the Fox did not stop and talk to, have photos with, give handshakes, and laugh with.

The Fox gave everyone time, attention, and genuine care. His trademark smile and infectious laugh never left him; he ran drills, encouraged the kids, and was involved in every part of the day. Free food, drinks and a DJ provided music for everyone.

This is something that the star winger had well organised with the help of his partner, business partner, friends, and family.

Josh explained to Zero Tackle how the idea had come about.

“The idea for The Fox Development Squad has been in my head for a few years now. I kept coming back to it because I knew it was something bigger than footy, something I wanted to build properly for the future," Addo-Carr said.

He spoke about how The Fox Development Squad will be something he can fall back on, following his playing career, while still staying involved in the game he loves.

“It's also something I can move into after footy, so, I can stay involved in the game," he told us.

"I love coaching. I love helping. I don't want to lose that side of things once my playing days are done.

“You spend so much of your life in rugby league. So, having something meaningful to fall back on is important. The plan is to take The Fox Development Squad everywhere, all over Australia, and wherever we possibly can.

"It's suitable for everyone, and I want as many kids and communities as possible to experience it.”

Addo-Carr wants to take the program into schools, supporting teachers and giving kids opportunities that some families might not otherwise be able to access.

“We want to take it into schools as well, to run programs, support teachers and just help out the community wherever we can. There are families out there who can't always afford these opportunities, and I understand that because I've lived it," he said.

"The goal is to work with schools and hopefully get some government support so every kid, no matter their situation, can be a part of it. It's all about giving back and making sure that no one misses out.”

Josh also spoke about how important it is for kids to get outside, be active, and connect with others. Josh shared that this is something that has taken a hit in recent years, post-COVID.

“These kids are bored a lot of the time, and I know what that's like," he said.

"Everyone's on their phones or iPads, and you don't see them getting outside as much. Back in the day, we were always outdoors and active.

"If it rained, we'd go down to the park, slide down muddy hills, climb trees, and do all that stuff. You don't see that these days, and we wanted to give them a day like that, where they can get outside and burn some energy.

"The gala day was all about letting families come down, have some fun, and just enjoy themselves together. Everything was free. The food, the drinks, the activities. Seeing the smiles on the kids' faces made it all worthwhile. We had a couple of sponsors help out, and my business partner and I chipped in to help cover the costs.

"We didn't stop until six or seven that night, packing everything up. It was a long day, but in all honesty, it was well worth it. Getting a photo with every single kid and seeing the look on their faces was the best part of the day. As that's what this is all about. We had been planning the launch for a couple of months. I definitely couldn't have done it without my partner, my team, and my family and friends. In the end, it was just a really good day.”

Addo-Carr also is looking to further his charity. The JAC Academy is focused on Indigenous education, mentoring, cultural awareness, mental health, and community programs.

“We're also looking at starting a charity organisation that's focused on Indigenous education, including school programs, cultural awareness initiatives, footy programs, and mental health support," he said.

"The charity will incorporate anything that provides kids with opportunities to learn and grow. Education has taken a hit in Indigenous communities since COVID-19. I know firsthand how hard it can be when you don't have the support you need growing up. That's really what we wanted to focus on by giving kids this help that I didn't always have back in the day.”

The Fox Development Squad and the Josh Addo-Carr (JAC) Academy are proof that Josh Addo-Carr isn't just thinking about the next game or himself. Josh is thinking about the future, and his future focus is on the next generation and life after playing. And, if the smile on the kids' faces on Sunday is anything to go by, the Fox is already making a difference.

The Fox is a superstar on the field and an even better human off it.