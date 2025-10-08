Parramatta Eels winger Josh Addo-Carr admits that he wants to "finish" his career at the club after earning a recall back into the Australian Kangaroos squad.

Joining the Eels at the start of the season after a stint with the Canterbury Bulldogs, Addo-Carr was able to reclaim his form and was extremely impressive in the back-line which caught the attention of Kangaroos coach Kevin Walters.

Brought in as one of two replacements for the injured Xavier Coates and Zac Lomax, the veteran may have lost some of his speed, but has made up for it with quick footwork and one-on-one defence.

Off-contract at the end of the 2026 NRL season and able to speak with rival teams from November 1, the Eels winger hopes to remain at the club and wants to finish his career there following stints at the Melbourne Storm and Canterbury Bulldogs.

“Personally, I want to sign another few deals and finish my career at Parra," Addo-Carr told News Corp.

"The coaching staff and the boys here, even the administration, they are all good people to be around and it's so enjoyable.

“I can't be happier with the move here and ‘Rylesy' (Eels coach Jason Ryles) and the Eels performance team have developed me into the player I have always wanted to be.

“Without the support of the Eels, I wouldn't be here.”