Returning Raiders star Jordan Rapana is keen to stay in rugby league and finish his career at Canberra.

Rapana, who played rugby union in Japan for the Panasonic Wild Knights, could be back in action for the Raiders once the NRL season restarts on May 28, having signed for the club until the end of the season after his stint was cut short by the coronavirus.

The 30-year old admitted that his time away from the 17-a-side code made him realise his love for it.

“I haven’t had the best strike rate in rugby union,” Rapana told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“It probably just opened my eyes up a bit more about how much I really enjoy rugby league and how much league is the sport for me.

“Ideally, Canberra’s become my home away from home and I’d love to stay here for the rest of my career.”

“I’m not too sure what the future has but, if I had it my way, I’d definitely like to stay here and stay in league for sure.”