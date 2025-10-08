Melbourne Storm rising star Jonah Pezet has reportedly confirmed to the club he will hit free agency in a bid to explore his options.

It by no stretch is confirmation he will leave the club he has confirmed he wants to stay at, but it's also clear he needs to look elsewhere if he wants to play consistent first-grade.

Pezet had a clause in his contract that made him eligible to become a free agent the moment New Zealand international halfback Jonah Pezet re-signed, which he did in the middle of 2025.

The former junior State of Origin half, who played a starring role while Hughes was out injured at the back-end of 2025, including during a qualifying final win against the Canterbury Bulldogs, has now reportedly activated that clause per a News Corp report.

It means he could find a new home as soon as the start of 2026, whether that be permanent or on loan, and it ultimately could hinge on the future of Cameron Munster.

While he is a halfback by trade, it's understood Pezet would be fine taking over Melbourne's number six jumper - a role he has played at times while Munster has been out injured - should the Queensland Origin captain link up with the Perth Bears in 2027.

The Storm have stressed their desire to retain Munster, but also acknowledged they wouldn't stand in his way if he wanted to head west to close his career with a payday which could potentially be valued at $1.5 million per year.

While Pezet is no guarantee to leave the Victorian capital, Zero Tackle understands as many as six clubs have been keeping tabs on his situation.

The open market leading into both 2026 and 2027 is skinny for halves, and Pezet would instantly become the best available despite his limited experience if he does decide to leave Melbourne.

There has also been talk of a loan deal for 2026, but it's unclear if any clubs are open to that idea.