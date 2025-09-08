The Melbourne Storm will be without arguably their best player, Jahrome Hughes, for the entirety of the finals after he suffered a nasty wrist injury in the side's loss to the Brisbane Broncos last week.

While the club has a stack of halfback options to replace Hughes moving forward, NRL Immortal Andrew Johns believes there is only one person who should be steering the ship against the Canterbury Bulldogs this week.

"The big decision is who they play at seven," he said on Nine's Sunday Footy Show.

"Without a shadow of a doubt, I'd be playing Jonah Pezet and probably go Nick Meaney at one, I wouldn't go with Sua Faalogo."

While most are expecting to see Tyran Wishart in the halves alongside Cameron Munster, Johns believes Pezet is the superior choice.

"I would put Jonah straight in. He's re-signed there for a reason. He's in his early 20s and [has] done his apprenticeship," Johns said.

"When he's come on the field, he has made a difference.

"It's his time for sure."

Storm legend Billy Slater pointed out a key component of Pezet's game that could earn him the starting role this week.

"The only thing is, he's probably got the best kicking game out of the remainder of the halves that Craig Bellamy has to choose from," Slater said.

"That's his strength; his game management and organisation."

Teams will be announced at 4pm on Tuesday.