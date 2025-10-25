The Jillaroos will kick off their Pacific Championships campaign against Fetu Samoa Today at Suncorp Stadium and will be looking to build on their dominant showing in Las Vegas, where they produced a clinic in attack and defence with a 90–0 demolition of England.\n\nHead coach Jess Skinner has named a well-balanced squad for the clash and knows Samoa will present a far tougher challenge than the one they faced in Vegas.\n\nSkinner and her assistants, Alicia-Kate Hawke and Neil Henry, have been putting the Jillaroos through their paces this week, fine-tuning combinations and adding the finishing touches before Today's opener.\n\nThe coach has rewarded Jesse Southwell, Rima Butler, and Ellie Johnston with well-earned debuts. Southwell, in particular, will benefit from the guidance of veteran playmaker Ali Brigginshaw, whose experience in the halves will help steer the side around the park.\n\nSouthwell's kicking game adds another dimension to a Jillaroos backline already stacked with power, pace, and experience. It will be intriguing to see how it all comes together against a Samoan team that was unlucky not to come away with a win against the New Zealand Kiwi Ferns last week.\n\nSpeaking to Zero Tackle, Jillaroos head coach Jess Skinner said preparations for today's clash had been strong, with the team in a great place heading into their Pacific Championships opener.\n\n“It's been a really solid week of preparation,” Skinner said. \n\n“The energy in camp has been excellent — the girls have come in focused, connected, and really clear on what we want to achieve. There's been a great balance of intensity and composure, and the standards have lifted each day, which is exactly what you want leading into a big game.”\n\nSkinner also praised the influence of her debutants and the leadership within the group. \n\n“In terms of the debutants, they've slotted in seamlessly. We've got a strong culture in this team, and the senior players have done a great job making sure the new faces feel supported and ready," She said.\n\n“In particular, Southwell's combination with Ali is looking sharp. They've developed a good understanding very quickly, and you can already see the potential there — they complement each other well, and I'm excited to see that combination play out on game day.”\n\nSouthwell said he was looking forward to her debut.\n\nPlaying alongside Ali, she's got a lot of experience and a lot of knowledge,” Southwell said.\n\n“I've loved (being in camp), learning from all of the girls; it's just been really cool.\n\n“It is so special to be part of the squad ... I love being around the girls and hopefully come Sunday, I get to make my debut."\n\nUp front, the Jillaroos' forward pack will need to assert dominance through the middle, an area where Samoa found plenty of joy last week, rolling easily up the field through their powerful middle forwards.\n\nAnnetta-Claudia Nu'uasala was particularly damaging, punching holes through the Kiwi Ferns' defence, and the Jillaroos will need to contain her early to prevent her from setting the platform for crafty halfback Jetaya Faifua to weave her magic.\n\nZero Tackle asked Rima Butler about how her week has been in the build up to her debut for the Jillaroos:\n\n“I've really enjoyed the week,” Butler said. \n\n“It's been great to be back with some of the girls I've played alongside this season, as well as a few players that I loved playing with in the past. I'm super excited — everyone's been amazing, and the energy around camp has been awesome. The weather's been great too, even if it's been a bit on the hot side.”\n\nButler said she was thrilled to be included in the starting side.\n\n“It was such a great feeling,” Butler said. \n\n“I actually didn't know I was starting until just before training, and then my phone started blowing up with messages from friends congratulating me, not just on the debut, but on getting the start as well. \n\n"Honestly, I was just so grateful to be here. Even if I hadn't been picked, I would've been just as excited for the other girls. I'm a little nervous, but mostly just super excited and can't wait to get out there.”\n\nEllie Johnston, another debutant, told media yesterday that she had enjoyed a great week leading up to her debut and was excited to play the role of impact player from the bench.\n\nEllie will bring plenty of energy and impact off the bench, proving a real handful for tiring middle forwards. Her powerful carries and sharp offloads will make her a dangerous threat when she enters the game and will be hard to contain.\n\nIt shapes as an entertaining clash, with both sides boasting attacking flair and strike power across the park. The Jillaroos' experience and structure will be tested by Samoa's physicality and unpredictability, setting the stage for an open, high-energy contest today at Suncorp Stadium.\n\nThe Jillaroos will face Fetu Samoa Today at Suncorp Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 2pm (AEDT).