Former dual international and Origin representative Michael Jennings' lengthy NRL career appears to have come to a close after accepting a three-year doping ban.

The severe sentence was handed down by Sport Integrity Australia after the 33-year-old was found to have produced a dirty sample on the eve of Parramatta's 2020 finals campaign.

While originally professing both an innocence to the reports and a desire to fight any charges, the ex-Panther, Rooster, and Eel eventually admitted guilt for producing a specimen that reportedly contained LGD-4033 (Ligandrol) and Ibutamoren.

Both of these peptides remain banned substances within the competition's anti-doping guidelines.

The Blacktown-born back officially parted company with Parramatta earlier this year and will now re-commence his suspension that began on September 21 of last year and will only be lifted on the same date in 2023.

According to an official media release from the NRL on Friday evening, the length of the suspension was shaved by 12-months per the WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) code, as the 2013 premiership player had willingly admitted his guilt to the charges.

This aforesaid admission of guilt also means that Jennings has waived his right to an appeal hearing before the league's Anti-Doping Tribunal.

Given his age and the fact that there are currently zero reports of interest in his services for the future, Jennings' career that commenced in 2007 with Penrith is almost certain to have come to an official close.

The former speedster laced the boots for 293 NRL games with three clubs and a combined 19 tests for Tonga and Australia.

Jennings also earned 18 caps in the Origin arena between 2009-16 and crossed the chalk for six tries as a Blue.